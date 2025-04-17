The G-Shock GA-V01 arrives with an alien-like design and magnetic hands

G-Shock has never exactly played it safe, but the new GA-V01 might just be its boldest design yet. G-Shocks have long been favourites for anyone after the best watches that can take a beating and still look good doing it. Worn by everyone from skaters to soldiers, they’ve nailed the balance between toughness and style.

Now available in the UK, the GA-V01 is a chunky, retro timepiece that comes dressed in a design that looks like it crash-landed from another planet – in the best way possible.

There’s something unmistakably sci-fi about it. A full-screen LCD meets a metallic openwork dial, framed by jagged bumper-style indexes and exposed hardware that wouldn’t look out of place in Sky Kids. It’s unapologetically Y2K, with the kind of energy that makes you nostalgic for wired headphones, DC Shoes and oversized cargo trousers.

It’s available in Green, Purple, Silver, and Black. I’d pick the lime green version, as it reminds me of the Game Boy Colour I owned when I was seven.

G-Shock has confirmed that more colours are on the way.

What makes the GA-V01 properly interesting, though, is what’s going on underneath that bold design. It introduces the brand’s new “Shock Release Hand” – basically, the hands are attached using magnetic force, which helps them absorb impact better.

The case is built like a tank – no surprise from a G-Shock – with a dual-layer construction that houses the module inside a reinforced centre. It’s big on wrist at over 41mm across and nearly 60mm lug-to-lug, but that’s kind of the point. This is a watch that wants to be seen.

Protruding buttons, 200m water resistance, dual LED lighting, world time, stopwatch, countdown timer, 10-year battery – the spec sheet reads like a checklist of what every tough watch should have.

The GA-V01 is available now at G-Shock UK, priced at £119 (US release date and price is TBD), it’s a lot of watch for the money. Sure, it isn’t for everyone – but if you’re into your watches loud, rugged, and just a bit alien, this is the one for you.

