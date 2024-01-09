The Eufy Clean X10 Omni vacs, mops and empties

There’s no more satisfying a smart home upgrade than a robot vacuum cleaner – unless it’s one that also mops your hard floors and then empties itself afterwards. The Eufy Clean X10 Omni is a properly multi-purpose vac that can also cope with moulting pets and doesn’t demand regular detangling.

Anker’s sub-brand dedicated to home security and cleaning has combined features from several of its more mainstream models for the X10 Omni. It takes its mopping mastery from the Eufy X9 Pro, and active detangling function from the X8 Pro. The two pentagonal rotating mop heads promise improved reach and corner cleaning, and apply 1kg of pressure to your hard floors. Those mops then raise 1.2cm when the vacuum spots rugs or carpets, to stop suds from spreading where you don’t want them.

On the vacuum side there’s enough suction to cope with pet hair. 3D sensors and an AI-assisted camera then handle object avoidance, so furniture shouldn’t get in the way. Once the job is done, the Eufy Clean X10 Omni then heads to its 2.7-litre self-emptying station for a recharge and water refill.

The Eufy Clean X10 Omni is going on sale in February, directly from the Eufy website, for €799 (around £700).

As well as the Clean X10 Omni, Eufy’s parent company Anker has also announced a bunch of new tech at this year’s CES show. The entertainment highlight has to be the Soundcore Boom 2 – a portable party-starter Bluetooth speaker packing 60W of power across two full-range drivers and a subwoofer.

Built-in LEDs light up to the beat of your tunes, and the battery can deliver up to 17 hours of playback between charges. It’ll double as a power bank for your other gadgets, too. IPX7 water resistance and a floating design should make it perfect for pool parties.

It’ll be on sale in the next few months, directly from the Soundcore website, for £120.

