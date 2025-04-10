The brooding Lexus LF-ZC concept is the cyberpunk EV I’ve been waiting for

Lexus showed off its LF-ZC concept at Milan Design Week in a room so ridiculously dark you needed a torch to find your way out. The brooding electric car marks a bold step forward in Lexus’ vision for the future of mobility, blending cutting-edge electric vehicle technology with avant-garde design principles.

The LF-ZC, short for ‘Lexus Future Zero-Carbon’, captures the brand’s commitment to sustainability, innovation and move to producing an all-electric lineup by 2030. Its debut in Milan, one of the world’s most influential design capitals, served as the perfect backdrop for a concept that’s as much a work of art as it is a technological marvel. Even if it’s being presented in an environment that could be, in the words of Spinal Tap’s Nigel Tufnel, ‘none more black’.

A bold design statement

The LF-ZC showcases Lexus’ evolving design philosophy, which places a strong emphasis on sleek, minimalist lines combined with high-performance electric capabilities. The concept features a striking aerodynamic body that merges form and function very effectively. The exterior is defined by sharp lines, an expansive grille-less front, and a sculpted profile that looks especially good in its current charcoal confines.

However, the LF-ZC’s design is not just about looks; it’s about a sustainable future. Powered by a next-generation electric powertrain, the saloon promises to offer impressive range and performance capabilities, although Lexus has kept us in the dark about specifics thus far. Early reports suggest that the concept could achieve long-range capability, which is a key factor in encouraging EV take up amongst many potential buyers.

Inside, the LF-ZC is equally impressive, with a spacious cabin that emphasizes a sense of openness, as well as delivering plenty of the Lexus premium feel we know and love. The interior incorporates eco-friendly materials, including a combination of sustainable textiles and natural fibres, reinforcing the carmaker’s commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicles.

Technology that drives the future

Underneath the moody body, the LF-ZC sits on Lexus’s new electric platform and showcases an array of innovative features. The concept car incorporates the automaker’s advanced Direct4 all-wheel-drive system and steer-by-wire tech, ensuring enhanced handling precision and seamless responsiveness. Steering, no longer mechanically linked to the wheels, is controlled through sensors and actuators, offering drivers a unique and personalized driving experience. And, yup, there’s a yoke steering wheel too.

Looking past that and taking a deeper dive back inside, the LF-ZC’s ‘zero-gravity’ cabin is clearly designed with sustainability in mind. Its intelligent cockpit includes interactive touch-sensitive surfaces, and the use of sustainable materials, such as bamboo, reinforces the car’s environmentally friendly ethos. Lexus has also integrated advanced AI-driven technology, including the Arene OSsoftware platform, which personalizes the driving experience by learning driver preferences and adapting over time.

Lexus has integrated advanced autonomous driving capabilities, alongside an intuitive user interface that taps directly into the driver’s needs. The concept also includes an augmented reality display, enhancing the driving experience with real-time navigation, vehicle performance metrics and environmental information.

Lexus and sustainability

The appearance of the LF-ZC at Milan Design Week is also a statement on the future direction of the Lexus brand. As the global automotive industry moves toward electrification, the LF-ZC aligns with Lexus’ broader environmental goals. The vehicle’s zero-emission powertrain and eco-conscious materials are part of the carmaker’s roadmap to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

While the LF-ZC is still a concept, it signals an exciting new chapter for Lexus as it navigates the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. With its bold design, cutting-edge technology and commitment to sustainability, the LF-ZC represents an interesting vision of the future. You just have to look really hard to find it in all that darkness.