Rocket League and Hot Wheels is the collaboration you've been waiting for

It was bound to happen eventually. Rocket League has become one of the all-time multiplayer phenomenons, and with the game now dominating servers on virtually every platform, it makes sense for Psyonix and toy-maker Mattel to partner up and give it the Hot Wheels treatment. The set, which you can take a gander at here, will cost $179.99 when it launches later this year, and comes with a teeny stadium, two Bluetooth-controlled battle cars (replicas of Octane and Dominus from the game), and a ball that pings IR signals to the LCD scoreboard when you score a goal. More vehicles will be available to buy, so you can get a game of 2v2 (the best Rocket League) going if you’re willing to lay down the cash. Keep your expectations in check, though. Real-life Rocket League will struggle to recreate the last-minute front flip volleys, boost pads and exploding goals.