Parihug is a vibrating bear that lets you sends hugs from afar

Ever signed-off a long-distance message with “love and hugs”? Those digital ones are a bit cold and hard, huh? Thankfully someone shares our opinion, which is why Parihug exists - or, rather, why it’s seeking Kickstarter funding. Pair a pair of Pari bears and, when one is hugged, the other will vibrate to send snuggly electronic love to your special friend. What’s more, hug them both at the same time and you’ll feel the heartbeat of your cosy companion, no matter how far away they are. A small Pari will set you back US$25, with a big one costing three times that.