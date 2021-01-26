Lego Vidiyo turns kids into directors with its clever combination of music, software and minifigures

Now we’ve got nothing against Fortnite, but after three lockdowns we’re guessing that a lot of parents are grateful for anything that can prize the kids away from the pad for a few hours and encourage them to get creative. Aimed at children aged 7-10, Lego Vidiyo might just be the perfect distraction. It’s a music video creation tool that merges AR with physical Lego components, with editing handled by an app. To make a video, you choose a song from the app (Lego promises multiple genres and music from ‘some of the world’s leading artists'), create a band from the new Vidiyo minifigures, add special effects by scanning AR-enabled tiles called BeatBits, and then choose a stage - anything from parks and bedrooms to the trampoline in the garden and dad’s bald head. Audio and video BeatBits effects can be triggered in real-time while the app records videos of up to a minute in length, which can then be trimmed and shared on social media. You can even add your own album art, and Lego says it will add new content to the app over time. The first Lego Vidiyo products will be available from March 1, so the kids have plenty of time to plan their first OK Go-style masterpiece.