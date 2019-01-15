Intelino has reimagined the classic toy train for the 21st century

Intelino's brand spanking new Smart Train combines the simplicity you'd expect from your kid's first train set with the sophistication (and more importantly, fun) of an advanced robotic toy. Much like the wooden train sets from way back when, the Intelino Smart Train comes bundled with dual-sided interlocking tracks that can be fitted together in a variety of ways. Unlike its vintage forebears, it also sports built-in sensors that enable advanced interactivity and give players control. Even without the help of an app, young children can dictate basic functions like steering, speed, and movement using action snap commands (coloured plastic tiles that click onto the track). Meanwhile, those older players familiar with the Intelino companion app will also be able to utilise a wide range of advances remote-control features and real-time feedback. The power of robotics, eh!