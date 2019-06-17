The Hot Wheels id Smart Track gives the classic toy a digital makeover

Spare a thought for Hot Wheels. Once a mainstay of any household occupied by small children, Mattel’s teeny toy cars are now competing with robots, drone and tablets for their attention. Well, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. Hot Wheels id Smart Track combines the famous toy set with smart tech, allowing you to measure speed, laps and performance on an iOS app. The more kids play with the cars, the more they ‘level up digitally’, further gamifying a classic game. The Smart Track Kit comes with two exclusive Hot Wheels id racers, 16 assorted track pieces and a Smart Portal. New cars can be scanned in, and the app also includes various mini-games. Pick up the Apple-exclusive set for £159.95.