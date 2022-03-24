Feel the Force (in your thumbs) and build these three new Lego Star Wars dioramas

A long time ago (the late 1970s), in a galaxy far, far away (OK… mostly Tunisia and the US), Star Wars came into being, captivating young audiences and snaring them forever. Now they’re all grown up, and Lego – having for years made piles of cash from Star Wars kits – isn’t even trying to hide the fact many folks just want plastic takes on key moments to plonk on a shelf.

With a new trio of dioramas, you can show off your Rebel side, by constructing scenes from A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. The cheapest in the range (and Stuff’s favourite) is a fantastic-looking 665-piece Death Star Trench Run Diorama (£54.99/$59.99).

It features lots of dinky grey pieces you use to fashion a piece of Death Star, including a chunky gun emplacement. Centre stage is Luke Skywalker’s X-wing, with a trio of TIE fighters in hot pursuit. The force will be strong with this one, assuming you don’t drop it on the floor.

We’re all gonna be a lot thinner!

The other two sets are minifig scale. Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama (£79.99/$89.99) is from an earlier point in A New Hope, and with its 802 pieces gives you the means to sadistically crush the life out of minifig Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca and Princess Leia Organa, while C-3PO and R2-D2 squabble on the sidelines. There’s a dianoga head in there too, so watch that doesn’t yoink Lego Luke under the surface.

Finally, Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama (£69.99/$79.99) has the most pieces, clocking in at 1000. It shifts forward to Empire and features Luke’s X-wing poking out of a brick-built swamp, Yoda smugly standing by his hut, Luke hanging upside down and whining about training, and R2-D2 looking on, presumably wondering if he could get the X-wing into the air and zoom off, just for a quiet life.

In the same film, Yoda remarked “always in motion is the future” – but that’s not the case with these Lego kits. The release date is locked in: 26 April, although you can pre-order them all today.