TAG Heuer’s updated Aquaracer Professional 300 Date & GMT are perfect for summer

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer is an iconic watch and is the entry point into collecting for many people due to its reliability, versatility, and the brand’s reputation. It’s exciting, then, that TAG Heuer has just updated its flagship dive watch.

The new Aquaracer is designed with adventure in mind – this collection has become a symbol of TAG Heuer’s adventurous spirit.

The new models come in two flavours – the Aquaracer Professional 300 Date and the Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT. Both come with iconic 12-facet ceramic bezels, which makes them instantly recognisable.

TAG Heuer’s Aquaracer Professional 300 Date is crafted with a focus on easy legibility and smooth handling. The updated minute track and more prominent hour hand, now featuring the shield shape, ensure immediate legibility, while the second hand and wave pattern on the dial are intended to capture the essence of aquatic exploration.

The case has shrunk from 43mm to 42mm, taking ergonomics and comfort to another level. Thickness has grown by 0.5mm, so it now measures 12mm thick, but TAG Heuer claims this improves the case’s balance.

The colours chosen pay tribute to the depths of the ocean, offering options in black, blue and green.

Among them, the vibrant blue hue adorning the second hand holds a special significance – it represents the last visible colour underwater. Additionally, the pairing of blue and orange serves a dual purpose; while blue evokes the tranquillity of the sea, orange symbolizes safety, forming a harmonious contrast.

At the heart of the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Date is the COSC-certified manufacture TH31-00 calibre. It has an 80-hour power reserve, a 5-year extended warranty, and chronometer-level precision.

Swim in different oceans with the GMT

If you regularly find yourself swimming in different oceans all around the world, then the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT might be for you – with its GMT function ready to guide you across multiple time zones.

The GMT’s colour palette of blue and black or green and black reflects the elements of sky, land and ocean. The two-tone bezel, in scratch-resistant ceramic, displays a 24-hour scale enabling the wearer to tell day from night at a glance.

Inside the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 GMT is the COSC-certified manufacture TH31-03 calibre.

The Aquaracer Professional 300 Date and GMT models come with ergonomic upgrades, from the reimagined crown for enhanced grip to the rotating bezel, every detail aims to elevate the tactile interaction.

Both timepieces also come with straps equipped with a folding clasp, complete with double safety push-buttons and an advanced adjustment system which offers a generous 1cm adjustment range. This allows the wearer to experience a consistently snug and comfortable fit.

If that wasn’t enough, TAG Heuer has even upgraded the ‘sensory experience’ and sound, which will no doubt enrich the overall experience of the watch.

The new Aquaracer models are available now online and in TAG Heuer boutiques. The Aquaracer Professional 300 Date starts at £3150 on the rubber strap, while the GMT starts at £3500.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech