TAG Heuer Connected gets a gold star makeover

The TAG Heuer Connected is one of the most expensive smartwatches you can buy today, and now TAG Heuer has taken luxury to the next level with two ‘Bright’ editions.

The TAG Heuer Connected 45mm Bright Black Edition and the first ever TAG Heuer Connected 42mm Golden Bright Edition blend sophisticated design, cutting-edge tech, and gold-coloured accents.

If you’re looking for a statement smartwatch, this model is for you. It reminds me of the time Apple launched a solid gold Apple Watch, although the TAG Heuer is significantly less expensive (and doesn’t feature real gold).

The larger of the two, the TAG Heuer Connected 45 mm Bright Black Edition is encased in a black DLC sandblasted grade 2 titanium case. Its ceramic bezel is adorned with golden lacquer and PVD to add a touch of opulence.

This Connected model also comes with a bi-material leather/rubber strap and golden lacquer details embellishing the crown and pushers.

The smaller 42 mm Golden Bright Edition marks the first time TAG Heuer includes a full golden PVD watch case in the Connected series.

The steel case with rose gold PVD coating features alternate finishes – showcasing TAG Heuer’s skill in watchmaking. The rose gold PVD steel crown and domed sapphire crystal add an extra touch of elegance.

Both TAG Heuer Connected Bright editions come with an exclusive watch face called “TONOS”.

The TAG Heuer Connected Bright Editions are available to buy now from the below links:

