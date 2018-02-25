We don’t need to tell you which laptop Huawei’s MateBook X Pro has in its sights

Huawei may be a household name when it comes to smartphones, but it’s still a relatively small fish in the laptop pond. Last year we had the Macbook-rivalling MateBook X, and now Huawei wants to throw its net over power users with the MateBook X Pro. Weighing in at 1.33kg and measuring just 14.6mm, the metal unibody X Pro is both thinner and lighter than Apple’s MacBook Pro, and this machine’s 13.9in gorilla glass-backed display is also a touchscreen. We could shout about the optional 8th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 8550U processors, or the enormous trackpad, or even the all-day battery life. But you’re here for flaming hot gimmicks, right? How about the first recessed camera on a notebook? Tap a button on the keyboard and it’ll pop up, remaining out of sight when it’s not needed - a boon for the security-conscious among you. Price and release date are TBC, but expect it to cost less than a MacBook Pro.