Satechi's slick aluminium iMac stand is a port-laden productivity booster

A tidy desk makes for a tidy mind, but it can be hard to keep your workspace in tip-top shape when you've got a bunch of peripherals cluttering up the place. Now, you could take all of those techy accessories and shove 'em in the nearest drawer, or you could grab Satechi's new Type-C Aluminium Monitor Stand Hub ($89.99). Specially designed for iMac, the sleek stand features seven built-in ports - including a USB-C data port, three USB 3.0 sockets, micro/SD card slots, and an audio jack - and places them front and centre, allowing you to connect all manner of peripherals with minimum fuss. Its ergonomic design will also raise your iMac monitor up to an optimal viewing level, making those long days at the desk a little more bearable by reducing neck strain and encouraging better posture.