Razer’s Book 13 is a gaming laptop in disguise

You can normally spot a gaming laptop a mile off. Usually they’re covered in enough lights to make a runway jealous, but Razer’s new Book 13 (from £1199.99) is the very definition of understated. Weighing in at under 1.4kgs, Razer claims it has the world’s thinnest 13.4in display bezels, which is a spectacularly niche claim to fame but one that does admittedly mean its laptop looks nice. You can also spec that screen right up to Ultra HD if pixels are your poison. Powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors and Iris Xe graphics, it comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, plus a battery that’ll keep chugging for up to nine hours. Perhaps best of all, though, you can use it to play Dead by Daylight, when anyone looking will think you’re doing something boring with spreadsheets instead. Just don’t let them spy the keyboard’s customisable backlighting or you'll give the game away.