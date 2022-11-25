Save $600 on the Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop at Best Buy

The supercharged Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is one of the best of 2022. It strikes a superb balance between power and portability, and right now it’s available for $2000 thanks to Best Buy’s Black Friday offers. That’s a saving of $600.

Razer’s first 14in laptop is also its first to ship with an AMD processor. A dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card provides added gaming grunt, while the laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It’s slim and lightweight too, which is impressive considering it has the performance to handle any modern game.

Like the rest of Razer’s notebooks, the Blade 14 comes wrapped in CNC-milled aluminium. The 14in display ships with a Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. You can opt for higher specs, but the default setup still delivers lashings of detail.

Yes, you’ll get more oomph from larger laptops with beefier cores. The underside can also run hot, while a 90-minute gaming battery life is average, rather than impressive. But with powerful hardware crammed into a shell this streamlined, compromises are to be expected – and the sacrifices made by the Blade 14 are remarkably few.

It's not only laptops where Razer is creating savings this Black Friday. There's a further 50% off a number of headsets, controllers and keyboards, including the Viper Ultimate lightweight gaming mouse ($80) and the Razer Audio Mixer for $216.