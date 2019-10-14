Razer Blade 15’s optical keyboard will have you gaming at the speed of light

When you want something to be quick you can’t really beat the speed of light. That’s why Razer has fitted the latest version of its Blade 15 Advanced (US$2649) gaming laptop with an optical keyboard – a world first. Infrared beams under each key detect presses far quicker than conventional QWERTYs, giving you that extra edge over other gamers that could be the difference between a glorious victory and another embarrassment. The whole thing is powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H 6-Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, while it also comes with the usual customisable Chroma RGB lighting. Razer reckons it’s “a must for any keyboard connoisseur." Should sell loads of those, then...

