Razer Blade 14 is a laptop for gamers on the go

Razer doesn’t mess about when it comes to filling its laptops with beefy components – but the new Razer Blade 14 has the dimensions of something far more modest.

To look at its 14in aluminium chassis you probably wouldn’t guess what this thing is capable of, but inside there’s an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, which has enough raw power to have both Intel’s Core i9 13900H and Apple’s M2 Pro processors sweating. Paired with either 16GB or 32GB of DDR5 RAM, plus 1TB of onboard storage, it’ll make light work of pretty much any task you toss its way.

Of course, if you want to play games on a laptop you need an equally mighty graphics card, and Razer will let you choose between Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4070. Whichever one you opt for you’ll be able to play games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Cyberpunk 2077, with a 68.1Wh battery that Razer says will last up to 10 hours, which should make long train journeys pass by in a flash. Plug the Blade 14 in using the USB-C charger and it’ll be back up to 80% in just 60 minutes.

What the Blade’s 14in screen lacks in inches, it more than makes up for with the rest of its specs. The 16:10 QHD+ display is all about speed, with a very high 240Hz refresh rate and an incredibly low 3ms response time, while its peak brightness of 500 nits should make it easy to see when the sun shines.

At 18mm thick and weighing 1.84kg it’s certainly no MacBook Air, but it puts Apple’s machine to shame with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a pair of USB-A sockets for attaching your older peripherals, a single HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. And have you ever seen a MacBook with Chroma RGB lighting integrated into the keyboard? It wouldn’t be a Razer without it.

Available in either matte black or mercury white, prices for the Blade 14 start at a whopping £2500.