The newer, waterproof-ier Kindle Oasis really could survive on a desert island

The best Kindle just got even better. Amazon has given the all-new Oasis a bigger 7in screen, fitting more words on a page than ever, and found room inside for a bigger battery - giving you up to six weeks of reading time between top-ups. It's still only a paltry 3.4mm thick, though, making a much better holiday companion than a stack of hardback books. Reading by the pool or on the beach won't be a problem now, either: the whole thing is IPX8 water resistant. Bring along a pair of wireless headphones along and you'll be even able to listen to audiobooks, as the Oasis can use the on-board Bluetooth for more than accessibility features now. It knows which page you've read up to, picking up playback from the right spot seamlessly. Neat. It's up for pre-order today from £229 for an 8GB, Wi-Fi only model, and should start shipping in a few weeks.