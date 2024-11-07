Stuff

The PocketBook Verse Pro Colour is the budget-friendly alternative to the Kindle Coloursoft

PocketBook was first on the scene, and the new Verse Pro Colour e-reader might be the best value option at £150

PocketBook Verse Pro Colour

Ever since the first Kindle came out, readers have been obsessed with e-readers. It’s a no-brainer: you can carry round thousands of books in a device that’s the size of a hardbook cover. And now with colour displays, these devices are even better. PocketBook was one of the first on the scene, and its latest release is the Verse Pro Colour – which might be the best value option.

This device is a colour e-reader in a compact 6-inch package. It offers a bit more from an e-reader display without giving up that eye-friendly, paper-like experience. This model uses the new E Ink Kaleido 3 colour screen, which PocketBook reckons is a 50% improvement in resolution and clarity. Apparently, it now supports 4096 colours, which should bring a more realistic touch to the screen.

The Verse Pro Colour isn’t all about looks, though. You get Bluetooth 5.4 for wire-free audiobook streaming, which is a nice touch. The 2100mAh battery claims up to a month on a single charge. And for late-night reading marathons, there’s the SMARTlight feature, which lets you customise the screen temperature. You can save your favourite settings or let SMARTlight adapt automatically based on the time of day.

Another feature that might tip the scales for you? This e-reader has IPX8 water resistance, which means it can handle fresh water up to 2 metres deep for a solid 60 minutes. Now, while I don’t suggest you use it underwater, it’s reassuring to know you’re safe in the bath or by the pool. Add in the ridged back panel and a weight of just 182 grams, and you’ve got a device that fits snugly in your hand and won’t slip easily.

There’s more under the hood of PocketBook’s latest e-reader, too. A Quad-Core processor keeps things snappy, and the 16GB storage (expandable via microSD) holds plenty of books, comics, and audio files. There’s support for 25 file types – no conversions needed – including the CBZ and CBR formats for comic books.

The Verse Pro Colour is priced at £150, which, for what’s on offer, seems like quite the bargain. You can grab it directly from PocketBook or from other retailers like Amazon.

