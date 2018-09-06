New Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is looking more grown up with latest spec boost

Amazon’s releasing a new and improved Fire HD 8 tablet predominantly for adults today, but the kids aren't being left out of the company's plans for world domination. The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is receiving a similar spec bump, which includes a new 720p camera on the front, a Quad Core processor inside, and up to 400GB of expandable storage for all that content. And speaking of content, Amazon is planning to add Audible audiobooks to its Fire For Kids Unlimited membership, including kid-friendly classics such as Peter Pan and Rapunzel. The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition will come in the same blue, pink and yellow colour options and offer the same no quibble 2-year return policy and will ship on October 4th for £129.99, the same price as its predecessor.