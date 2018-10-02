Microsoft's Surface Studio 2 packs in even more for your money

We had a mixed opinion of the original Surface Studio. It was objectively a phenomenal PC for artists and designers, thanks to its beautiful design and incredible hinge that supports all kinds of angles. But at a price of £3,000+ it was tough to justify – and easy to nitpick. The Surface Studio 2, however, might live up to that lofty price point. It's the "fastest Surface ever," says Microsoft, with 50% more graphics power via a new NVIDIA chip. Given the last version's gaming deficiencies, that's good news indeed; and Microsoft showed the brilliant Forza Horizon 4 running on it. The Surface Studio 2 also has a 2TB SSD standard to help speed things up, while that gorgeous 28in display is 38% brighter and packs in 22% more contrast. It still won't be cheap, with a US$3,499 starting price in the States, but we can't wait to get our hands on that screen when the Surface Studio 2 starts shipping in mid-November.