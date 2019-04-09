Logitech's new Zone headsets are designed for the bustling open office

Logitech has created a pair of "not so typical" headsets designed specifically for folks working in an open office environment. The Zone Wireless (£199) and Zone Wireless Plus (£260) both feature active noise cancellation to help block out workplace distractions, and also promise to deliver superior audio for calls and music. Qi wireless charging capabilities make keeping the headset juiced up a breeze, while leatherette ear pads and a silicone padded headband provide all-day comfort. Although both are similar, the Zone Wireless Plus be connected with up to 6 devices at once thanks to a unifying receiver, while the standard Zone Wireless can only be paired with one device at a time.