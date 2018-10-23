News
HP's new Spectre x360 13 packs epic battery life into a sleek convertible
Not only an all-day battery, but all day and almost all night too
HP has just announced its next big laptop refresh, and the new Spectre x360 13 is built to last and last: the company pegs its potential uptime at 22.5 hours, which sounds staggering. That's especially true since the Spectre x360 13 is a super-slim convertible, which can easily swap from a laptop form to a tablet as needed. This latest revision comes with some other handy perks, including a switch to electrically shut off the camera as desired, as well as rejiggered port placement and an easier-to-lift lid. And even with all of that battery life, the HP Spectre x360 13 won't be a slowpoke: it runs the latest quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core processors. It'll go on sale from late November at a starting price of £1,199.
