HP's new Spectre x360 13 packs epic battery life into a sleek convertible

HP has just announced its next big laptop refresh, and the new Spectre x360 13 is built to last and last: the company pegs its potential uptime at 22.5 hours, which sounds staggering. That's especially true since the Spectre x360 13 is a super-slim convertible, which can easily swap from a laptop form to a tablet as needed. This latest revision comes with some other handy perks, including a switch to electrically shut off the camera as desired, as well as rejiggered port placement and an easier-to-lift lid. And even with all of that battery life, the HP Spectre x360 13 won't be a slowpoke: it runs the latest quad-core 8th Gen Intel Core processors. It'll go on sale from late November at a starting price of £1,199.