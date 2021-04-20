Apple kits out its redesigned iMacs with a host of throwback colours and the M1 chip

Apple shook the computing world last year when it waved goodbye to Intel and introduced MacBooks equipped with its own M1 chipset. And unsurprisingly, the iMac now now followed suit. Apple says its new M1 computer will deliver up to 85% faster CPU performance and up to 2x faster GPU performance, while allowing users to edit up to five streams of 4K footage simultaneously. As well as switching to powerful Apple silicon, the all new, completely redesigned iMac sports a 24in 4.5K display with 500nits of brightness and is just 11.5mm thin. You get Touch ID in the keyboard, what Apple calls the best ever speakers in a Mac, studio-quality mics, and an improved 1080p FaceTime webcam. Perhaps most fun of all, though, are the new colour options. No doubt inspired by the early iMacs of the ‘90s, the 2021 iMac M1 comes in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver, with colour-matched accessories. Prices start at £1,249, with pre-orders opening on April 30.