Acer's Predator Triton 700 is a gaming laptop that's been on a crash diet

No, Acer hasn't taken a gaming laptop and run a steamroller over it - the Predator Triton 700 is just that skinny. At 18.9mm, there's nothing else out there that's as powerful, thanks to a 7th gen Intel CPU, GeForce 10-series dedicated graphics and twin NVMe SSDs. There's even space inside for a mechanical keyboard, thanks to two of Acer's custom-built AeroBlade 3D fans. They're skinnier than normal gaming laptop fans, and are made from metal - perfect for forcing cool air over hot components. There's even a see-through glass touchpad so you can see 'em at work. It's bonkers, it's beautiful, and it's due to go on sale later this year.