Acer's ConceptD SpatialLabs laptop has glasses-free stereoscopic 3D

Acer’s UK HQ is located in the unsexiest place possible, close to Heathrow’s permanently grey ring road, but behind closed doors there’s a feast for the eyes. In a demo room, we're placed in front of what looks like a pretty standard white laptop... but with a couple of mouse clicks, the ConceptD StatialLabs changes everything.

It’s Nintendo 3DS smarts, but the display is bigger, the resolution is on a different level and we're using our head to rotate game characters. It’s pretty mesmerising to see what’s on the screen floating in front of you as if you could touch it. Then we switch to sport, and find ourselves trying to catch balls and snapped bats jumping out at us.

We know 3D has had more false starts than the Grand National, and you’d probably be a fool to back this particular horse too, but sod it – we never really wanted TV makers to drop 3D anyways, so we're sold.