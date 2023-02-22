Sony launches two new lightweight, affordable headphone models

When it comes to a good set of cans, Sony is the obvious choice for many. The brand’s headphones are known for exceptional audio quality, but this often comes with a hefty asking price. Thankfully, Sony’s latest headphone models are lightweight and more affordable, while still packing the quality you’d expect.

First up are the WH-CH720N wireless headphones. This over-ear set of cans pack in Dual Noise Sensor technology and Sony’s Processor V1 chip for effective noise cancellation. You’ll find a familiar design on these headphones, but the brand is keeping things lightweight. Despite this, the ‘phones can still hold plenty of juice – around 35 hours of battery life, in fact. Sony also managed to cram in voice enhancement and noise reduction features into the built-in mics.

We’ve also got the on-ear WH-CH520 cans. This slightly cheaper set of wireless headphones focus on comfort, with soft padding and an adjustable headband. You should squeeze up to 50 hours of battery life out of this model, so you still get all-day listening. Buttons on the side of the headphones allow for easy call management, so you can leave your phone alone. The built-in mics also pack in noise suppression for clearer audio.

Both sets of cans Digital Sound Enhancement Engine to replicate audio at high-quality – just as the artist intended it to sound. The feature focuses on adding high-frequency sounds back into the soundscape that usually get missed out. You can also pair the headphones up with Sony’s companion app, which gives you full control over the EQ settings.

Sony’s latest caught your eye? The WH-CH720Ns are available in black, blue, and white. You can pre-order them directly from Sony for £130, and they’ll arrive at the door in March. Or, the WH-CH520s are available in black, blue, white, and beige – but for slightly less. You can also pre-order them directly from Sony for a March arrival, and they’ll set you back £60.