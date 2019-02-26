ZTE gets in on the 5G action with the Axon 10 Pro 5G

The 5G phone craze kind of feels like being a Game of Thrones fan for the past year or so, in that you read about it every day, even though it’s nowhere near here yet. But while we’ll definitely know who claims the Iron Throne before 5G arrives, you can’t move for future-proofed flagships at MWC. The latest is ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro 5G, which is due to launch in Europe in the first half of 2019. We haven’t been given screen specs yet, but we do know that the phone has a teardrop notch, a triple camera setup on the rear, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. A Snapdragon 855 is paired with a Snapdragon X50 5G modem, so when the day does arrive, you’ll be downloading the GoT back catalogue on the train platform in no time at all.