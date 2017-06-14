The Vodafone Smart N8 is a sub-£100 phone with a fingerprint scanner

When evolution bestowed fingers upon us, it can only have been with one ultimate aim in mind: that one day we'd use them to unlock our smartphones. Well, evolution must be feeling rather smug right now, because the Vodafone Smart N8 is a sub-£100 phone which has a fingerprint scanner. And there aren't many of those about. That's far from the Smart N8's only selling point, either - a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie cam are good offerings at this price, while the quad-core Mediatek processor and 1.5GB RAM should cope well enough with the installed Android 7.1. Sure, the 5in screen's only 720p, but then again this phone only costs £85.