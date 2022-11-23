Updated Honor Magic Vs folding phone heading for the UK

When it comes to folding phones, Honor isn’t hanging around. It only tested the waters earlier this year with the Honor Magic V, but is already back with a follow-up. The Honor Magic Vs is effectively a mid-life upgrade of that original effort, keeping the same inward-folding design but getting newer internals.

Launching in China first, the Magic Vs will be Honor’s first foldable to see a global release- although not until early next year. It arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU – a more efficient update of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seen in the Magic V. There’s either 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 256 or 512GB of on-board storage depending on the model. Battery capacity has increased to 5000mAh, with charge speed staying the same as before at 66W over USB-C.

It keeps the same 6.45in OLED cover screen and 7.9in folding OLED main display as before, putting it in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 here in the UK, and the Huawei Mate X2 in its home territory. The outer panel is good for 120Hz refresh rate, but the inner one tops out at 90Hz. A redesigned hinge has helped slim down the dimensions slightly compared to the first-gen phone, and lets it close shut with no gap between the two halves.

The biggest changes are on the photography front, with the 50MP main sensor found in the Magic V swapped for a 54MP Sony unit with an f/1.9 aperture lens. it’s joined by a 50MP ultrawide cam that doubles as a macro shooter, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It’s more of a mixed bag for selfie fans, with the outgoing phone’s 42MP front camera swapped for a 16MP sensor here.

On the software side, the Magic Vs will land with Honor’s new MagicOS 7.0 skin sat on top of Android 12. It supports stylus input for the first time, letting you scribble with a Bluetooth-equipped Honor Magic Pen – although there’s nowhere inside the phone to store it.

An exact UK launch date and price has yet to be confirmed, but Chinese customers will be able to get their hands on the Honor Magic Vs from the 23rd of November, in Orange, Cyan or Black colours. Pre-orders are open now, with prices starting from ¥7499 (around £880).