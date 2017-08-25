Two-faced YotaPhone 3 is the mullet of the smartphone world

There’s a saying about mullets: business at the front, party round the back. With a 5.5in AMOLED screen on the front and a 5.2in E-ink display on the back, the YotaPhone 3 is the mullet of the smartphone world. Sandwiched in between there’s a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, although a 128GB version will be available too. You might think a 3300 mAh battery isn’t big enough to power two screens, but don’t forget the E-ink one only uses up juice when it refreshes. Chuck in a 13MP rear and 12MP front camera, USB-C charging and a fingerprint scanner and it’s obvious the YotaPhone 3, which is due for a September release in China, is out to be more than just a novelty.