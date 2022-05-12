The Moto G82 steps up Motorola’s mobile display game

When it comes to colours, more is usually better. It’s why Motorola has gone for a 10-bit screen for its latest mid-range smartphone: instead of millions of colours, the Moto G82 is good for more than a billion. And the rest of it looks pretty tasty, too.

The G82’s 6.6in display has a Full HD+ resolution and super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but it’s the underlying pOLED panel tech that makes all the difference. It’s got infinite contrast, deep blacks and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space. That’s a big step up from the LCD panels Motorola uses in the rest of the Moto G line-up. It’s paired with Dolby Atmos-certified stereo speakers, so on-the-go TV binges should sound as good as they look. And there’s even a 3.5mm headphone port.

A 50MP main snapper is the camera highlight, with optical image stabilisation and quad pixel downsampling for packing plenty of detail into each shot. It’s joined by what Moto calls a ‘2-in-1’ ultrawide, which apparently doubles as a depth sensor. There’s also a 2MP lens dedicated to macro shooting. We’ve not been blown away by these kinds of cam on other budget phones – but will withhold judgement until we’ve seen it in action. There’s also a 16MP hole-punch selfie cam up front.

Mid-price performance, step-up styling

Design-wise it’s a streamlined version of other recent Moto G models, with rounded corners and a textured plastic rear. A fingerprint sensor is built into the power button, and IP52 water resistance isn’t too shabby for a sub-£300 smartphone. You’ll be able to shrug off a rain shower, but not give it a full-on dunking.

Power comes from a mid-tier Snapdragon 695 CPU, paired with a healthy 6GB of RAM and 128GB of on-board storage. There’s also microSD card support for adding extra capacity, should you run low. It’s running Moto’s minimal spin on Android 12, and shouldn’t have to wait in line for long when future updates start rolling out.

A 5000mAh battery should easily deliver all-day use, if not two given we’re not talking flagship hardware here. Moto’s own TurboPower 30W fast charging can get you topped back up to full in a little over an hour.

All-in, it looks like a solid offering to rival wallet-friendly rivals from the likes of Realme, OnePlus and Poco.

The G82 is available to buy right away, in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colours. Prices start from £290 direct from Motorola.