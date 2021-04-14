The TCL 20 Pro 5G is a sensible but showy mid-ranger

If you’re looking for a modest new handset that won’t break the bank but still lets you tap into 5G speeds, then the newly-announced TCL 20 Pro 5G looks like a fine contender for your list. This mid-ranger is large and in charge thanks to a 6.67in 1080p OLED panel and a vibrant blue backing, although you can opt for a more subdued black if you please. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip inside should keep things humming along pretty smoothly, and you’ll get access to sub-6GHz 5G coverage. Meanwhile, the quad-camera array is anchored by a 48MP main shooter with optical image stabilisation, and 256GB internal storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor are amongst the other highlights. Launching tomorrow in the UK at £499, it could be one of the mid-range Androids to beat in 2021.