The Sony Xperia XZ3 has an OLED display that learned everything it knows from Bravia TVs

There’s no denying it: when it comes to smartphones, Sony is lagging behind. But we don’t want to get all doom and gloom on you, because its latest big-screen blower, the Xperia XZ3 (£699) looks like the business. For a start, it’s finally rocking a 6in 18:9 HDR OLED display. The last bit of that is the important part, as it puts Sony’s new flagship more in line with the iPhones and S9s of the world, and Sony knows a thing or two about OLED panels from the rather more head-turning TV side of its business. Sporting a gorgeous 3D glass design, it’s definitely a looker, provided you’re ok with a bit of bezel. Other notable new features include the AI-powered Side Sense, which lets you double-tap the side of the screen to quickly access your most used apps, and Smart launch, which allows you to launch the camera just by whipping the phone out. The processor and rear camera are unchanged from the hardly ancient XZ2, but the selfie snapper has had a spec bump, up to 13MP. Whether this is Sony’s comeback phone remains to be seen, but we’ll know at the end of September.