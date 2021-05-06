The Sony Xperia Pro is an oddball 5G smartphone with an HDMI input

Aimed at professional content creators, photographers and videographers, the Sony Xperia Pro is one of the most audacious 5G smartphones of 2021 and becomes the world's first with an HDMI input. While it might sport the same imaging tech as the Xperia 1 II, it’s been developed to be a powerful Sony Alpha camera accessory where you can take full advantage of the 6.5in 21:9 4K OLED display by using it as an external monitor, and use its HDMI connection with a compatible camera to make live broadcasting and file sharing a breeze. To aid this, the Xperia Pro includes a 360-degree beamforming atenna, while the body has been made from a low dielectric material to boost the 5G connection when broadcasting. Elsewhere, the Xperia Pro's own cameras integrate real-time AF, manual controls, the ability to shoot up to 20fps, with 60 times per second AF and exposure calculations, plus RAW file support too. Throw in Hi-Res audio, a 4000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 865 chip and 4K movie recording at 24, 30, 60fps and 120fps slow motion, and you've got yourself a smartphone that will set you back £2299. And no, that's not a misprint.