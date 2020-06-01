Sony Xperia 1 II 

Last year's Xperia 1 proved three's a charm, and while that's true here as well, it's all change on the hardware front. There's still a trio of 12MP rear snappers, but the main camera gets a wider 24mm lens, the telephoto has jumped to 70mm (up from 52mm) and the wide-angle sensor gets phase-detect autofocus to put it on par with the other two.

All three get an anti-reflective lens coating from long-time Sony collaborator Zeiss. Sony says the combination of focal lengths should keep most photographers happy, based on feedback from Alpha customers. The main sensor is physically bigger now, with larger 1.8um pixels that make it 50% more sensitive to light than the Xperia 1, which bodes well for low-light shooting. But why stick with 12MP when there are 48, 64 and even 108MP phone cameras doing the rounds? It's all about speed.

By not having to churn through too much pixel data, and borrowing some processing knowhow from the uber-high end a9 full-frame camera, the Xperia 1 II can shoot at a speedy 20fps with full autofocus and auto-exposure. It's done by calculating focus and exposure 60 times a second (no other phone is as quick) and using the new 3D iTOF sensor, which locks onto subjects with greater accuracy than a single-point laser autofocus might.

There are also now a whopping 247 autofocus points across 70% of the viewfinder. Sony's RX100 premium compact camera? It only has 68%. This is a phone that makes sure you always capture the moment. It's so quick to lock onto subjects, with none of the hunting we saw from Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra earlier this year, and has excellent real-time eye tracking to make sure faces are the focal point of any snapshots.

Pet lovers will be pleased to hear the upgraded eye-tracking now works with animal faces as well as human ones, too. The Xperia 1 II takes pleasingly detailed photos across all three cameras, with the clarity on display in close-ups and macro shots being particularly impressive. Facial features are almost always preserved, and sharpening isn't too aggressive either. The wide-angle and telephoto don't feel like second-class citizens to the main snapper, with little in the way of quality variance between them.

The 8MP selfie sensor up front gets close on the detail front, too. Colours are a lot more restrained and realistic than many rivals, and the automatic mode can sometimes struggle with dynamic range. HDR couldn't rescue a few of our test shots from blown-out skies, while a Galaxy S20 managed just fine, and had punchier colours to boot - even if they weren't exactly true-to-life.

Scene detection generally does a decent job in low light, largely besting its rivals in terms of realistic white balance. That said, noise levels creep up quicker here than they might on a larger sensor using pixel-binning.

There may not be a dedicated night mode, but serious photographers will love the new Photo Pro app. It follows on from last year's Cinema Pro with the kind of settings, modes and features you'd find on a Sony Alpha camera. There's more fine-grain control here than you'll get on any other smartphone, at least out of the box.