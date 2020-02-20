Sony brings the 21:9 display to its entry-level bracket with the Xperia L4

For the last few years, Sony has differentiated itself from other manufacturers of pocketable computer slabs by opting for a 21:9 wide display, pitching its phones as the best option for cinephiles and multi-taskers. And thanks to the new Xperia L4, those who don’t want to pay flagship prices can now see what all the fuss is about. With a 6.2in 21:9 HD+ LCD display, it should be good for browsing, while Sony’s multi-window UI lets you launch and use two apps simultaneously. The phone is also the first in Sony’s entry-level L series to feature a triple camera setup, consisting of a 13MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth camera. Rounding off the spec sheet is an 8MP selfie camera, a 3,580mAh battery with fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Plus a headphone jack, because Sony still likes those. The Xperia L4 will come in a choice of two colours, black and blue, and will be available to buy from Spring 2020 onwards. Prices to follow.