Skinny One Vision is the camera queen of Motorola’s budget pack

If you’re in the market for a new phone but don’t have much cash to spend, these days you needn’t look much further than Motorola. And if you can scrape together a few extra quid, there’s now an enticing new option: the One Vision. For £269 you get a 6.3in 21:9 screen with a hole punch for the 25MP front-facing camera, plus a 48MP rear snapper that uses a neat AI-powered, HDR-style trick to boost low light performance. Inside there’s a 3500mAh battery and 128GB of storage, although you can expand that by up to 512GB with a Micro SD card. Convinced? Take your piggy bank down to Amazon, John Lewis, Vodafone or Motorola.co.uk from 30 May to snap one up.