Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition knocks £150 off the price tag

If you’re a fan of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 chances are you probably already own one, but if you’ve been admiring from afar up until now, the new cheaper Fan Edition (from £599) could be just the excuse you’ve been waiting for to show your support. With a 6.5in 120Hz AMOLED it’s actually got a slightly larger screen than the original S20, while the 4500mAh battery is bigger too. There are differences inside depending on which model you go for: the £699 5G version gets a Snapdragon 865 processor, while the 4G one has an Exynos 990, but both have 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable. The 12MP wide/8MP telephoto/12MP ultra-wide triple-lens camera setup is a slight downgrade but it still has Samsung's 30x Space Zoom, and while the rear is now plastic rather than glass, it comes in a rainbow of new colours: navy blue, red, orange, lavender, mint, and white. Be a good fan and pick one up from 2 October.