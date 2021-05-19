The Poco M3 Pro 5G combines a 'flagship-level' 5G processor with a 48MP triple-camera

Xiaomi-owned Poco is bringing its M3 Pro 5G smartphone to the UK in June, but why should residents of dear old Blighty actually care? Well, according to Poco the handset combines a flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor with a 6.5in FHD+ "super smooth" 90Hz display, 5G dual SIM support, an ultra-long 5,000mAh multi-day battery, and a robust triple camera array comprising a 2MP macro snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and 48MP main camera. That's a fair bit of tech, and Poco claims the M3 Pro 5G will represent an "unrivalled" performance and entertainment experience at its price point. Of course, we don't actually know how much the smartphone will cost right now, so we'll have to wait and see if it actually makes good on that hefty promise.