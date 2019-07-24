Oppo has brought another snappy mid-ranger to UK shores

Oppo has introduced the latest member of the Reno family to the UK. The new Reno Z (£299) comes with a 6.4in waterdrop-style notch display, a 48MP and 5MP dual-camera on the rear, a 32MP selfie camera, and a hidden fingerprint sensor. The robust mid-ranger also crams in 128GB of flash storage, 8GB RAM, and a octa-core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor for snappy gaming and all-round performance. It's also pretty fashion forward, with Oppo wrapping all of that tech in an undeniably gorgeous gradient case that'll be available in Jet Black and Aurora Purple.