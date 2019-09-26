The OnePlus 7T packs a 90Hz screen, three cameras, and more speed

Following the recent deluge of official teases, the OnePlus 7T has been officially revealed, offering an array of enhancements over the only months-old OnePlus 7. Most significantly, the OnePlus 7T adds the same super-smooth 90Hz refresh rate as the OnePlus 7 Pro, although this 6.55in panel is still at 1080p resolution. The rear camera setup gains a third sensor and a redesign, the processor has been upgraded to the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, and the new Warp Charge 30T is even faster than on the 7 Pro. We don't have UK pricing yet, but the US price of $599 suggests that the OnePlus 7T will see a decent price bump over the OnePlus 7's £499 tag. It could well be worth it, though. OnePlus will detail European launch details on 10 October, although the U.S. version has already been pegged to release on 18 October.