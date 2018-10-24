Nuu Mobile’s G2 plays spot the difference with a Galaxy S9

What has an 18:9 screen with minimal bezels, 64GB of built-in storage, dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor round the back? That’s right, a Samsung Galaxy S9. But what has all that and only costs £180? That would be Nuu Mobile’s new 5.99in G2. While its FHD+ screen isn’t OLED and the 20MP+2MP snapper setup is unlikely to be as capable as the S9’s, it does have a bigger 4000mAh battery, which should keep the MediaTek 1.5Ghz Octa-Core processor trucking for well over a day. Yet more proof that you can bag a phone with fancy features without having to fork out a fortune.