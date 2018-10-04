The Nokia 7.1 elevates mid-range tech with premium flourishes

No, it's still not the much-rumoured Nokia 9 – but today's announcement of the Nokia 7.1 is still a welcome bit of news. There's no shortage of competition in the mid-range space, but the Nokia 7.1 looks pretty slick, thanks to the anodized metal finish and alluring accents of the Gloss Steel model. The 5.84in 1080p LCD display even supports HDR10 and can upscale SDR video content to HDR-like levels – although the notched screen comes with a mean chin at the bottom. Still, there's plenty to like: it's an Android One phone, so it lacks bloat and will get Android 9 Pie very soon, while the Snapdragon 636 should provide strong power and the 3,080mAh battery ought to get you though a solid day's usage. At £299, it seems well-priced for what you get, although we'll have to see how it stacks up to the Moto G6 Plus and other handsets along these lines. Pre-orders begin tomorrow ahead of the 17 October release.