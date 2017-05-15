Motorola’s new Moto C is a £90 smartphone bargain

There’s plenty you can buy for £90. 30 Big Macs. Three pairs of Soundmagic E10Cs. And, now, a Moto C. Built for those on a budget, Motorola’s latest mobile packs a quad-core chip, runs Android 7.0 Nougat and offers a middling 2350mAh battery. Much like the C’s 5MP rear snapper, it’s not going to blow you away - but, at this price and with Moto’s prior form when it comes to pound-friendly phones, it could turn out to be a surprise performer. Shell out another £20 on the Moto C Plus and you’ll get 8MP and 3780mAh. Both are dual-sim, too.