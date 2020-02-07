Motorola’s Moto G8 Power has a big battery and a small price tag

People like Motorola’s mid-range G phones. So much in fact, that the company has apparently flogged 100 million of the things worldwide. And to celebrate, it’s launching the Moto G8 Power. A very wallet-friendly £219 will get you a 6.4in FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 665 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and four cameras (16MP main, ultrawide, telephoto and macro. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera. But the G8 Power’s headline-grabber is in the name. With a massive 5000mAh battery, you should be able to power through up to three days on a full charge. That’s 21 hours of video playback - nearly enough to watch all of Sex Education’s second season three times over.