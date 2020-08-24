The Moto G9 Play is Motorola’s latest budget banger

When it comes to mid-range, few give you more bang for your buck than Motorola. And its latest, the Moto G9 Play, adopts the same approach: eye-openingly impressive specs for a wallet-friendly price. The display is a typically enormous 6.5in 1080p LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio. You get three cameras: a 48MP main sensor with Night Vision, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. A Snapdragon 662 coupled with 4GB of RAM should make everything tick along respectably, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery means you can give your apps a right old kicking with little concern for juice. It ships with mercifully bloat-free Android 10 and there’s even a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Yours from today for £159.