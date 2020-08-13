Microsoft’s folding Surface Duo arrives in September

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold kept breaking, Huawei’s Mate X costs an absolute fortune, and Moto’s resurrected Razr didn’t quite have the power to match its undoubtedly eye-catching looks – but Microsoft’s Surface Duo could be the first folder worth buying. Don’t worry, this isn’t the return of Windows Mobile – it runs Android 10 on a Snapdragon 855 processor, with 6GB of RAM, and comes with two 5.6in AMOLED displays, which when opened out fully become a single 8.1in screen. There’s no hinged element to it, so there shouldn’t be any repeats of the Galaxy Fold’s issues, but it’ll be compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pen stylus, so you can still take advantage of all that extra space. There’s no UK price yet, but it’ll set you back $1399 in the States, where it goes on sale on 10 September.