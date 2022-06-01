Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 arrives with faster, more powerful innards

Microsoft has officially unveiled the Surface Laptop Go 2, and while at first glance you’d be hard pressed to notice a difference compared to the original, there are a few key changes worth getting excited about.

Although the 12.4in 1536 x 1024 touchscreen and compact anodized aluminium shell return, it’s under the hood where things have been shaken up the most. For starters, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is now powered by Intel’s new 11th generation Core i5 processor, complete with Iris Xe graphics, with Windows 11 running the show.

That’s a pretty formidable CPU engine that should easily handle anything most users would care to throw at it, from multi-tab browsing, email apps, streaming and more. While it’s hardly an i7-powered, Nvidia-driven gaming laptop beast, Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics are no slouch, and should serve you well in casual games and/or others with settings tuned accordingly.

Another massive boost comes in the form of the two storage options, which are now available in 128GB or 256GB flavours. Compared to the paltry 64GB of storage available on the original Surface Laptop Go’s base model, this is definitely a welcome improvement. Speaking of which, there’s also an improved HD camera and dual Studio Mics to help improve video call quality.

Elsewhere, things remain more or less the same, with 4GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options available, although the latter is unfortunately reserved for commercial customers. There’s also a built-in fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, along with a keyboard that offers 30 percent more key travel compared to the MacBook Air (though your preferences may vary).

Battery life has improved a smidge too, with a maximum of 13.5 hours on offer compared to the previous 13 hours on offer. A handy 39W fast charger means you can also juice it up to 80 percent in under an hour, while connectivity is taken care of with Wi-Fi 6, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and a surface Connect power port.

Available in four rather handsome hues including Sandstone, Ice Blue, Sage and Platinum, you can pre-order one for yourself right now, if you like, directly from Microsoft. Prices start from £529 for the base 4GB/128GB model, maxing out at £729 for the 8GB/256GB variant.