LG is teasing a curious rotating smartphone called the Wing

LG might be about to break the internet with a new rotating smartphone called the 'Wing.' The company has teased the dual-screen handset in a short 'Discover the Unexplored' trailer that depicts a device that can swivel into a cross formation, giving users more screen real-estate in a snap. It's a curious take on the dual-screen format, with most other manufacturers opting for a folding handset that can unfurl into a larger tablet-like setup. It'll be interesting to see how the Wing shapes up in terms of functionality when it's properly unveiled on September 14, but it's easy to imagine how the vertical screen could be used to control media and games that're being shown in all their glory on the wider horizontal display.